Dunhill Financial LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dunhill Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,571,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,297,905,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,238,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,796,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,813 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,471,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,419,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,597,000 after purchasing an additional 681,555 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $258.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,931 shares of company stock worth $4,671,930. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

