Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,156.73.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,220.67 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $519.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,004.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

