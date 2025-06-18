Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,156.73.

Netflix Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,220.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,132.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,004.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,262.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

