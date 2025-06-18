Lion Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 169.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,815,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $624.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

