Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 210.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,365,000 after acquiring an additional 180,662 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after acquiring an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,715,000 after acquiring an additional 145,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $189.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.16. The company has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

