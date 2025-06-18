Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price target (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $357.85 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.62. The company has a market capitalization of $168.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

