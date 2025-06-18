Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,349,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $294.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

