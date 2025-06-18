Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $24.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $420.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.74. The company has a market cap of $416.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.