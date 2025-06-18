Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $24.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%
NYSEARCA VUG opened at $420.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.74. The company has a market cap of $416.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
