Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

