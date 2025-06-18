Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Amundi raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

