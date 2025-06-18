Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 59,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4%

Alphabet stock opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.44.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,570 shares of company stock worth $32,003,532 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

