PUREfi Wealth LLC Buys 1,995 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.9%

AbbVie stock opened at $185.41 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.59.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

