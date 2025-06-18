Warner Financial Inc. Buys 467 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.8% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $282.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $262.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.55. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $168.38 and a 1 year high of $285.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.