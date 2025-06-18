PUREfi Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $529.08 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.20 and a 200-day moving average of $503.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

