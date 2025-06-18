Essex Savings Bank Has $1.78 Million Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $968.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $942.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $971.07. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

