Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of VWO opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

