Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 137,701 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 247.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,701 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $195,052.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares in the company, valued at $35,288,807.84. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WMT opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $752.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
