iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 218.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,411,000 after buying an additional 679,471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,915,000 after acquiring an additional 207,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

