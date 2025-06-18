Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $311.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $212.12 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

