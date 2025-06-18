Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 799 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherwood Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,455,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

