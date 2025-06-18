CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $465,853.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,464.24. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.