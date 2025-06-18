Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

