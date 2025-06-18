Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,212,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.73.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,220.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $519.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,132.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,004.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,262.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total transaction of $2,313,840.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,639.31. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

