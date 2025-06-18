Broderick Brian C Sells 200 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Broderick Brian C cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 3.2% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after buying an additional 413,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,971,000 after acquiring an additional 247,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,026,000 after purchasing an additional 427,328 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.9%

ADI opened at $227.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,196. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

