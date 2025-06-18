Dunhill Financial LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $1,003.83 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.39, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $953.73 and a 200-day moving average of $972.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

