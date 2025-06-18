Promising Hotel Stocks To Watch Today – June 17th

Booking, MakeMyTrip, Carnival Co. &, Kraft Heinz, and SRM Entertainment are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are the publicly traded equity shares of companies that own, manage or franchise lodging properties such as hotels and resorts. They let investors gain exposure to the hospitality industry, with performance driven by occupancy rates, average daily room rates, travel demand and broader economic trends. Because hotel earnings are sensitive to seasonal shifts and economic cycles, these stocks can offer both growth potential and heightened volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $11.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,357.78. 71,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,951. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,639.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,122.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,941.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $8.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.24. 4,137,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,022. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,339,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,999,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. 5,990,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,920,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35.

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

NASDAQ:SRM traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,252,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,983. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.21. SRM Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

