Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 18.4% in the first quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 5.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 45.7% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 110,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $249.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,334 shares of company stock valued at $163,560,669 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

