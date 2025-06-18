PUREfi Wealth LLC Sells 416 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PUREfi Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

