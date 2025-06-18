Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,066,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $933,524,000 after acquiring an additional 135,047 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,532.8% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 39,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $195.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

