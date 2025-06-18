Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $478.91 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.28.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.