Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

