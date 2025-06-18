Financial Perspectives Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $598.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

