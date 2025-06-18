Broderick Brian C Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.8% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,374,948,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,722,000 after buying an additional 2,421,073 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $731,283,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,325,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,406,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,428,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,199,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,746 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $441.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

