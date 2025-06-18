460 Shares in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3%

BlackRock stock opened at $968.90 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $942.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $971.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.31.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

