Clarius Group LLC Acquires 18,475 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 429.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $496.20 and a 200 day moving average of $503.08. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

