Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.