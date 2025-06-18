Vicus Capital Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $569.56 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,463. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.