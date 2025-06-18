LifeWealth Investments LLC Buys 331 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,644,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Mastercard by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $569.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $558.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.46. The stock has a market cap of $519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

