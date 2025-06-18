CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210,193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

