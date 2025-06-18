CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 374.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,823 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after buying an additional 48,075 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 15.9%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

