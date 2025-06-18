GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,852,731,000 after acquiring an additional 779,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,097,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,949,857,000 after acquiring an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,873,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,930,833,000 after acquiring an additional 385,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,562,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,529,000 after acquiring an additional 135,665 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,503,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,168,000 after acquiring an additional 357,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

