The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 81,955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

