Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,643 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $313,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

