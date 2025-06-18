Broderick Brian C Purchases 3,932 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 54.9% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Millham sold 3,937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $1,120,391.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,312.44. This trade represents a 41.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,283. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5%

CRM stock opened at $262.51 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $229.23 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

