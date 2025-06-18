JBR Co Financial Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

