SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.1% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $34,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,116,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,586,000 after purchasing an additional 689,476 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

