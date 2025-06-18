Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after buying an additional 91,278,009 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after buying an additional 11,705,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,291,000 after buying an additional 7,710,766 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

