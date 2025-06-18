Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,541,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,714,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,659,000 after acquiring an additional 77,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,138,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.4%

MOAT stock opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.06.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

