iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $406.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.