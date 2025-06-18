Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $451,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.5%

LMT stock opened at $478.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.55 and a 200-day moving average of $469.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

